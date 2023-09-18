Videos Culture of ethnic minorities in central region honoured A range of activities to promote the culture of ethnic minority groups in Vietnam’s central region were held recently in Quy Nhon city, Binh Dinh province.

Culture - Sports Send-off ceremony for Vietnamese athletes to 19th ASIAD A ceremony was held in Hanoi on September 16 to see off the sports delegation of Vietnam to the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD) which will kick off in China in late September.

Society Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago recognised as world natural heritage Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago in the northern province of Quang Ninh province and neighbouring Hai Phong city has been officially recognised as a world natural heritage.