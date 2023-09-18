Women's football squad for ASIAD 2023 announced
Head coach Mai Duc Chung has freshly confirmed the list of 22 players of the Vietnam women's national football team who will participate in the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) 2023, held in Hangzhou, China.
According to the list announced on September 18, forward Vu Thi Hoa and defender Nguyen Thi Thuy Linh will not join the squad for this event.
In ASIAD 2023, the Vietnamese team is placed in Group D, alongside with Nepal, Bangladesh, and Japan – the reigning champions.
As scheduled, they will depart for Hangzhou on September 19. They will meet Nepal on September 22, Bangladesh on September 25, and Japan on September 28.
The women's football event at ASIAD 2023 features 16 participating teams, which are divided into five groups. The top team from each group and the three best second-placed teams will advance to the quarterfinals./.