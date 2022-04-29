Society WHO representative honoured with insignia Dr Kidong Park, outgoing Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Vietnam, has been honoured with the insignia “For the Health of the People” by the Vietnamese Ministry of Health.

Society Project to help implement policies for comprehensive youth development The Ministry of Home Affairs and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Vietnam launched a new project on April 29 to support the implementation and monitoring of laws and policies for comprehensive youth development and youth participation, including during natural disasters and pandemics.

Society 📝 OP-ED: Forty-seven-year national reconciliation, concord efforts of Vietnam April 30, 1975, started a new era of Vietnam – that of independence and socialism for the whole country with the liberation of the south and the reunification of the nation.

Society Gathering seeks stronger people-to-people exchange with Uzbekistan The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) held a friendship gathering with Uzbekistan friends via video teleconference on April 28 to mark the 30th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (1992 - 2022).