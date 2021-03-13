Work on new terminal of Tan Son Nhat Airport to begin in October
The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) said it is making active preparations so that work on the passenger terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City can begin in October 2021.
The construction is expected to complete in 24 months so as to help raise the capacity of Tan Son Nhat – the largest airport in the country, address traffic congestion in its vicinity, and fuel economic and tourism development in HCM City and other southern localities.
The project is invested with a total of about 10.99 trillion VND (478 million USD) by ACV.
Once operational, Terminal T3 will be able to serve up to 20 million passengers annually, according to the Prime Minister’s Decision 657/QD-TTg, dated May 19, 2020, that gave the green light to the project.
The new facility will handle domestic flights, thus helping to ease pressure on Terminal T1 that is currently overloaded and to improve service quality./.