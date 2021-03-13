Business German, Vietnamese firms to jointly build water treatment plant in Long An Germany’s Aone Deutschland AG and Vietnam’s AquaOne Corporation will cooperate in constructing the Vam Co Dong River Surface Water Treatment Plant in the southern province of Long An under a newly-signed agreement.

Business Third conference held to discuss sustainable development of Mekong Delta Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked about a new strategic viewpoint involving eight “Gs” on the development of the Mekong Delta while chairing a conference in Can Tho city on March 13.

Business Vietcombank named Vietnam’s Strongest Bank by Balance Sheet for six consecutive years The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) topped the rankings in Vietnam and placed 55th in Asia-Pacific in The Asian Banker’s Strongest Bank by Balance Sheet this year.