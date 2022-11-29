Work starts on wastewater treatment plant in Tay Ninh
Construction of a wastewater treatment plant partly funded by Italy's official development assistance (ODA) in the southern province of Tay Ninh commenced on November 29.
Covering an area of 63,462 sq.m in Tay Ninh city with a design capacity of 5,000 cu.m per day, the project consists of two main items - a wastewater treatment plant and a wastewater collection pipeline system.
The first phase of the project will cost over 335 billion VND (over 13.5 million USD).
Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Duong Van Thang highlighted the significance of the project for the locality as well as people living in Tay Ninh city in particular.
Once completed, the plant will collect and treat all wastewater from households in wards 1, 2, 3, 4 and a part of Hiep Ninh ward in Tay Ninh city.
The plant’s capacity is expected to increase to 10,000 cu.m in the second phase.
Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro said that the start of the project is a success in the cooperation between Italy and Vietnam.
He said the project is hoped to help improve the living conditions for about 150,000 local residents, improve local sanitary conditions, reduce infectious diseases and environmental pollution in Tay Ninh city.
Recently, Italy has helped Vietnam to implement bilateral projects in areas of environmental protection and disaster risk reduction, health care, water resource management, urban water supply and drainage, and improving competitiveness of Vietnamese small and medium sized enterprises with a total funding of over 110 million EUR with 90 million EUR provided by Italy, according to the diplomat./.