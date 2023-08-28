Business Over 1 billion USD of tax arrears collected As of the end of July, the tax sector collected a total of 25.608 trillion VND (1.06 billion USD) in tax arrears, reported the General Department of Taxation.

Business Vietnam’s FDI inflows top 18 billion USD in 8 months Vietnam lured close to 18.15 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) from the beginning of this year to August 20, up 8.2% year-on-year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Japanese business travellers in Vietnam to surge in September: JETRO representative Vietnam’s new visa policy, applicable from August 15, will help the country lure more business travellers from Japan in September, said the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Chief Representative in Ho Chi Minh City Nobuyuki Matsumoto.

Business Prices of Vietnam’s exported rice highest in the world Prices of Vietnam’s exported rice are still the highest in the world, with that of 5% broken rice reaching 638 USD per tonne, and 25% broken rice 623 USD per tonne, according to the Vietnam Food Associaion.