Work underway on new Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument
Phnom Penh (VNA) - Construction of a Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument began in the border province of Tbong Khmum, Cambodia, on November 20.
The breaking-ground ceremony was attended by Nhem Valy, Permanent Vice Chairman and General Secretary of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of the Cambodian Motherland, Cheam Chan Sophorn, Governor of Tbong Khmum province, and Colonel Nguyen Thanh Chinh, the Vietnamese defence attache in Cambodia, among others.
Covering about 4 ha, the monument is among 22 friendship monuments being upgraded or built around Cambodia, to affirm the historical significance of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers’ assistance to the neighbouring country in its fight against the genocidal Pol Pot regime./.