Society Vietnam crowned at ASEAN Data Science Explorers 2020 Team Catfish from Vietnam won the first prize at the ASEAN Data Science Explorers (ASEAN DSE) 2020 competition, which was jointly hosted by the ASEAN Foundation and its partner SAP.

Society Special classes helping eliminate illiteracy A number of special classes have been held in mountainous villages in the northern province of Son La over recent years by border guard soldiers, aimed at eliminating illiteracy and broadening local people’s knowledge.

Society Solutions sought to mobilise resources to build hygienic toilet in rural areas The Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) and partners held a workshop in Hanoi on November 19 to seek ways to mobilise resources for the building of hygienic toilets in rural areas.

Society Defence Ministry supports Lao counterpart in fighting COVID-19 Army Corps 11 (Thanh An Company) under the Ministry of National Defence on November 19 presented medical supplies and cash totalling 1.5 billion VND (64,000 USD) to the Lao Ministry of Defence to support the country's soldiers and officers in the fight against COVID-19.