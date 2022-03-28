Environment Infographic 10 ASEAN heritage parks of Vietnam With 10 ASEAN heritage parks, Vietnam is home to the highest number of such parks in the region.

Environment Ninh Thuan: Endangered sea turtle trapped by fishing net set free An endangered green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) that became trapped in fishing nets has been released back into the wild, according to the authority of the Nui Chua National Park in the south-central coast province of Ninh Thuan.

Environment Da Nang launches economic and efficient use of energy awards The central city of Da Nang, in coordination with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) launched the 2022 awards on economic and efficient use of energy on March 23 with the aim to promote the use of clean energy towards sustainable development and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the locality.