Working group of National Plastic Action Partnership makes debut
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE), the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) organised a ceremony on March 28 to introduce the working group of the National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP).
MONRE Deputy Minister Vo Tuan Nhan said the partnership is intended to help Vietnam build and implement its circular economy to cut plastic waste, and roll out economic projects and strategies.
The programme will bring together high-ranking leaders of international development organisations and credit organisations, foreign investors, economic sectors and social organisations in the working group.
It will also promote the ministry’s role in joining and implementing international treaties, and enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation as well as the public-private partnership in plastic waste management.
Under the programme, experts and scientists will study and propose orientations and solutions to implement the circular economy and ease plastic waste pollution in Vietnam.
Resources from organisations and individuals at home and abroad will also mobilised to roll out relevant plans, programmes and projects.
Apart from workshops, policy dialogues and conference, there will be activities and campaigns to raise public awareness of plastic waste, and promote good practices as well as initiatives in this field./.