Working session discusses citizen protection measures in lorry death case
Hanoi (VNA) – A working session was held in Hanoi on November 8 to discuss citizen protection measures regarding the case of 39 victims found dead in a container truck in the UK on October 23.
The event was co-chaired by permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.
Binh said the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the UK law enforcement agencies announced on November 7 that 39 people, found dead in Essex, northeast of London, are all Vietnamese.
They come from Hai Phong, Hai Duong, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Thua Thien - Hue.
The session aims to direct ministries, agencies and localities concerned to take citizen protection measures in line with Vietnamese, UK and international laws, he said.
According to the Foreign Ministry’s report, an inter-sectoral delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung went to the UK on November 3 to work with the country’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office and agencies concerned on the identification of the victims and address relevant issues.
The Foreign Ministry also worked with People’s Committees of localities involved in the case to collect wishes of the bereaved families and guide them the process of receiving remains from the UK. It extended condolences to families of 39 victims.
Also on November 7, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended his profound condolences to families.
He said the Vietnamese Government strongly condemns human trafficking activities and the illegal transport of people abroad. Vietnam calls on countries in the region and the world to continue strengthening cooperation to prevent and crack down on this type of crime, prevent similar occurrences, and early conclude investigation to punish offenders.
The Vietnamese Government appreciates the close coordination of the UK authorities during the process of handling the case, he said, thanking the UK people, the overseas Vietnamese in the UK and the world for expressing condolences.
The Government leader also urged all-level Party committees, administrations, mass organisations and people in localities and nationwide to console and help the bereaved families to overcome the immense grief./.