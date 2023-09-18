Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Works from Vietnam and seven European countries will join the 13th European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival that is set to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from September 22-28, organisers announced at a press briefing on September 18.

The annual event will be co-organised by the National Documentary and Scientific Films Studio and the European Union Institutes for Culture (EUNIC).

Audiences will have a chance to enjoy the free screening of 19 documentary films from Austria, Italy, Germany, Spain, the UK, Poland, Belgium (Wallonia-Brussels), and Vietnam.

Deputy General Director of the National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio Trinh Quang Tung speaks at the press meeting. (Photo: VNA)

According to Deputy General Director of the National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio Trinh Quang Tung, films participating in this year's festival are about climate change, women's liberation, risks of the digital age, social issues, and others./.