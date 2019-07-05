Scene at the event (Photo: VNA)

A workshop on boosting Vietnam – India ties via science-technology cooperation took place at the Vietnam Embassy in India on July 4, gathering Vietnamese parliamentarians and Indian officials, entrepreneurs and researchers.Speaking at the event, Phan Xuan Dung, Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment, praised India’s sci-tech achievements, particularly in IT, space technology, and solar energy.He said Vietnam and India have cooperated effectively in science-technology and defence-security over the past years.The official took the occasion to thank the Indian Government for grating an initial sum of 10 million USD to build digital villages in Vietnam.Indian Senator N. Gokulakrishnan stated as India’s economy is growing, the country will have chances to further enhancing science-technology cooperation with Vietnam in a bid to lifting the bilateral ties.According to a representative from the Vietnam sci-tech office in India, the two nations’ collaboration in the field has yielded good outcomes, particularly in energy, atomic energy, IT, and space technology. However, their joint projects in agriculture, bio-technology, and environment are yet to produce significant results.At the end of the workshop, participants’ queries on bilateral sci-tech cooperation and Vietnam’s policies to attract investment in sci-tech research and development were answered.-VNA