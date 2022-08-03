Workshop highlights need for Innovation index framework in public sector
The Vietnam National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) organised a workshop in Hanoi on August 3 on the innovation index framework in the public sector in Vietnam.
Highlighting positive impacts of innovations, NIC Deputy Director Vo Xuan Hoai said they contribute up to 95% of the national economic competitiveness and that 66% of innovation values impact people’s daily activities.
Many economists shared the view that innovations are necessary in both public and private sectors, adding that they will create opportunities for the public sector to lead and orient the private one.
According to Dr. Pham Thi Thu Trang from the NIC, the innovation index framework measures innovation capacity of public organisations, gives policymakers insight into innovation levels and momentum in agencies and organsiations in the sector, and serves as a basis for the agencies and organisations to promote innovations.
Some said to maximise the innovation index framework, it is necessary to ensure fair development between agencies and localities./.