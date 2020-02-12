Politics PM requests fighting Covid-19 virus, sluggish behaviors at work Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 12 ordered the intensification of the fight against both the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and the sluggish behaviors at work amid the current epidemic.

Politics Vietnam, India treasure bilateral traditional relationship Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh and Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu affirmed that they attach great importance to the long-standing friendship between the two countries during their talks in New Delhi on February 12.

Politics Vietnam chairs meeting of ASEAN Committee in Geneva in WTO The Permanent Representative of Vietnam in Geneva, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai on February 11 chaired a meeting of the ASEAN Committee in Geneva (ACG) in the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the first in her capacity as the new head of the committee.

Politics Vietnam to reduce number of administrative units nationwide Vietnam will reduce the number of districts by six and the number of communes by 544 after merging administrative units.