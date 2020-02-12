Workshop highlights Vietnam-Switzerland partnership
Participants at the workshop (Photo courtesy of the Embassy of Switzerland in Vietnam)
Geneva (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan highlighted the growing partnership between the two countries in all spheres such as economy, trade, investment and tourism at a recent workshop held in Geneva.
She underlined Vietnam’s outstanding economic and diplomatic achievements in 2019 and emphasised on the country’s priority of promoting multilateral diplomacy in 2020.
The diplomat shared Vietnam’s priorities in undertaking the role as the United Nations Security Council’s non-permanent member and ASEAN Chair in this year in the light of regional and global complicated developments.
She answered participants’ questions about the process of negotiations of free trade agreements between the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) (including Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein) and Vietnam, as well as Switzerland’s investment difficulties in Vietnam in high technology, and the differences between Vietnamese and Swiss educational systems and culture.
The workshop is part of the symposium week on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations under the project “Explore ASEAN” launched by the FHNW School of Business in 2001.
Founded in 1967, ASEAN groups 10 members, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.