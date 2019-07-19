At the event (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – A workshop was held in the central city of Da Nang on July 19 to improve the legal system protecting rare wild animals in Vietnam.

The event was co-organised by the National Assembly Committee for Judicial Affairs and the Wildlife Conservation Society.



Head of the committee Le Thi Nga said Vietnam is blessed with rich biodiversity, both flora and fauna, including many endangered species listed in the World Red Book.



In recent years, the country’s biodiversity resources are on the decline due to the complicated development of poaching, trafficking, trading and storing activities, she said.



Therefore, the Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code have specified regulations on crimes, penalties, and proceedings to handle this crime, she added.



The workshop created a venue for participants to discuss ways to improve laws on preventing and combating wildlife-related crimes, she said.



According to the NA Committee for Judicial Affairs, the wildlife-related crimes are developing in a complicated way in Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam, Dak Nong, Lam Dong, and Binh Phuoc with cross-border trafficking activities.



Nga asked the People’s Committees of localities to pay more attention to the protection of wild animals and build special policies to improve the living standards of people residing near forests to reduce poaching.-VNA





