Hanoi (VNA) - A scientific workshop highlighting the revolutionary career of former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Do Muoi was held by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics on January 26 on the occasion of the late leader's 105th birthday (February 2, 1917 -2022).



Addressing the event, Prof. Dr. Le Van Loi, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, described Do Muoi, who was also former Chairman of the Council of Ministers and former Advisor to the Party Central Committee, as an excellent leader with great prestige of the Party, State and people, and a steadfast communist party member who devoted all his life to national independence and socialism, and the people's happiness.



Presentations by participants analysed the late leader's contributions in various aspects, as a communist to the revolutionary movement in North Vietnam, as an outstanding leader of the Party, State and people, and as a model of revolutionary ethics.



Working in many different fields, Do Muoi established himself as a firm and decisive leader who had close bonds with the people.



While serving as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee from June 1991 to December 1997, he joined hands with the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat in leading the whole Party, people and army to implement the reform policy and the cause of national construction and protection./.