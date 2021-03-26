Society Outcomes of ILO Work Country Programme for Vietnam assessed The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Labour Affairs (MoLISA) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on March 26 held a consultation conference on the Decent Work Country Programme for Vietnam in the 2017-21 period.

Society Wartime bomb in Nghe An removed safely Sappers in the central province of Nghe An safely deactivated a 115-kg bomb left over from wartime on March 26.

Society Phu Quoc identifies over 20 people with close contact to new COVID-19 patients Phu Quoc island city in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang have placed 26 people closely contacting the new COVID-19 patients who illegally entered Vietnam, said a local official.

Society Vietnam promotes renewable energy for sustainable development The Multi-Actor Partnerships for 100 percent Renewable Energy (100 percent RE MAP) project was kicked off at a conference held in Hanoi on March 25.