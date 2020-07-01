Business Vietnam-Malaysia relations to see positive changes after signing of RCEP The trade and economic relations between Vietnam and Malaysia will see positive changes after the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement is signed, said Professor Hoo Ke Ping, a Malaysian economic and political analyst.

Business Over 1.4 billion USD raised via G-bond auctions in June A total of nearly 32.6 trillion VND (over 1.4 billion USD) was raised by the State Treasury through 16 G-bond auctions at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in June.

Business Manufacturing output returns to growth in June The Vietnamese manufacturing sector returned to growth in June as success in suppressing the coronavirus pandemic and greater business confidence helped lead to renewed expansions in output and new orders.

Business Prime Minister directs support for SMEs Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested ministries, ministerial-level agencies, localities, and associations promote the effective implementation of the law on supporting small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).