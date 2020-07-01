World Bank Hanoi office has new head
Hanoi (VNA) – From July 1, Mme. Carolyn Turk will work at the World Bank (WB) Hanoi office as its country director in Vietnam, according to the office.
A British citizen, she joined the lender in 1998 and has held various positions, with her latest being the country direction of the WB in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sudan and Eritrea.
The official will shoulder the leading role in intensifying WB investment and knowledge sharing programmes with Vietnam so as to help the country achieve the goal of becoming a middle-high income state by 2045.
As of June 30, 2020, the WB had provided Vietnam with more than 24.86 billion USD, including grants, credits and loans aimed to support development programmes.
Over the past six months, it pledged an additional 516.67 million USD for projects in the fields of transport, urban development, university education, climate change and green growth. WB’s study and consultation programmes in Vietnam have also created a strategic source of knowledge and consultation, thus providing a timely assistance to the national development roadmap./.
