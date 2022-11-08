Cairo (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation led by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha attended an event regarding reducing greenhouse gas emissions in response to climate change held by the World Bank Group (WBG) on November 8.

The event was organised on the sidelines of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh city of Egypt.

Speaking at the event, Ha introduced Vietnam's projects, solutions and roadmaps to delivering on climate change commitments with the WB.

He spoke highly of the WB's initiatives as the world is speeding up the digital transformation process.

The WB has assisted Vietnam with poverty reduction, development and green, digital and energy transformation. Vietnam has made necessary changes to connect and unite with countries in the process of implementing WB-financed projects, he said.

The minister suggested the lender continue helping countries access funds and issue a priority strategy for the next period.

Speaking highly of the WB’s cooperation models in technical support packages and projects, he said Vietnam wanted the WB to play an important role in energy transformation and continue effectively using financial resources related to climate change.

WB President David Malpass said Vietnam’s projects had proven effective. The relationship between the WB and Vietnam in transformation projects is a model for other countries.

The WB will continue partnering with Vietnam, particularly in climate change response, he said.

Malpass also took this occasion to call on sponsors, the international community and the business community to set up climate-related trust funds.

Countries need to accelerate efforts to counter the fallout of climate change and speed up projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, he said./.