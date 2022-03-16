World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Japan pledges more tickets for Vietnamese fans
Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam had a meeting on March 15 with Kohzo Tashima, Chairman of the Japan Football Association (JFA), who pledged to provide more tickets for Vietnamese fans to enjoy the Vietnam-Japan return leg as part of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers.
The game is scheduled for March 29 at the 63,700-seat Saitama Stadium.
In preparation for the game, the Vietnamese football team will arrive in Narita International Airport on March 26 and stay at a hotel in Ikebukuro district of Tokyo. Under the request of the JFA, their activities during their stay in Japan will take place in a closed routine.
Ambassador Nam highly valued the JFA’s support to Vietnamese football, and expressed his hope that Japan will continue to create best conditions for the Vietnamese team during their stay in Japan.
He said that the Vietnamese community in Japan are eager to watch the game at the stadium, proposing that the JFA consider the increase of tickets for Vietnamese fans.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam (L) meets with Kohzo Tashima, Chairman of the Japan Football Association. (Photo: VNA)Noting that the cooperation between the two countries in football has been fruitful with many Japanese coaches working efficiently Vietnam, the diplomat said he hopes more Japanese players will join clubs in Vietnam and Japanese football teams will choose Vietnam as their training venue.
He suggested that the JFA arrange a game between the national women’s football teams of the two countries while the Vietnamese team take a training course in Japan in August. He also proposed a friendly game between Vietnam and Japan on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations.
The JFA leader agreed with the Vietnamese ambassador’s proposals, pledging to give maximum support to Vietnamese team during the team’s stay in Japan for the game
He said that the JFA hopes to receive more Vietnamese players to Japanese tournaments.
Currently, apart from goalkeeper Dang Van Lam who is playing for Cerezo Osaka at J1 League, Vietnam has four players in other tournaments of Japan, including two in J2 League and two in J3 League./.