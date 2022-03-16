Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam (L) meets with Kohzo Tashima, Chairman of the Japan Football Association. (Photo: VNA)

Noting that the cooperation between the two countries in football has been fruitful with many Japanese coaches working efficiently Vietnam, the diplomat said he hopes more Japanese players will join clubs in Vietnam and Japanese football teams will choose Vietnam as their training venue.He suggested that the JFA arrange a game between the national women’s football teams of the two countries while the Vietnamese team take a training course in Japan in August. He also proposed a friendly game between Vietnam and Japan on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations.The JFA leader agreed with the Vietnamese ambassador’s proposals, pledging to give maximum support to Vietnamese team during the team’s stay in Japan for the gameHe said that the JFA hopes to receive more Vietnamese players to Japanese tournaments.Currently, apart from goalkeeper Dang Van Lam who is playing for Cerezo Osaka at J1 League, Vietnam has four players in other tournaments of Japan, including two in J2 League and two in J3 League./.