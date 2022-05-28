World No Tobacco Day observed in Hanoi
At the ceremony in Hanoi on May 28 marking World No Tobacco Day (May 31) and a national no tobacco week (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee held a ceremony in Hanoi on May 28 to mark World No Tobacco Day (May 31) and a national no tobacco week.
Luong Ngoc Khue, head of the Health Ministry's Department of Medical Examination and Treatment and Director of the Vietnam Tobacco Control Fund, said the number of male smokers in Vietnam drops from 45.3 percent in 2015 to 42.3 percent at present.
He cited a survey conducted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as showing that the prevalence of smoking among Vietnamese students aged from 13-17 decreased from 5.36 percent in 2013 to 2.78 percent in 2019.
Khue also pointed out difficulties in the prevention and control of tobacco harms, including the presence of e-cigarettes that are available on social networks and mainly target youths.
He suggested stronger tax policies to build a smoke-free environment, and stepping up the communication work to raise public awareness of harms caused by tobacco.
On this occasion, the Vietnam Tobacco Control Fund, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and Vital Strategies launched a video-making contest to reduce the use of tobacco and e-cigarettes among young people./.