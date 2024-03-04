Videos One billion trees for a green Vietnam In an effort to combat global climate change and extreme weather patterns, which have caused severe human and property losses, Vietnam has resolved to plant 1 billion trees in the 2021-2025 period. Encouragingly, it is already on track to meet the target within the established timeframe.

Environment HCM City urged to develop carbon credit market to cut greenhouse gas emissions Ho Chi Minh City needs to adopt policies and channel financial resources to develop a carbon credit market in an effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions and respond to global warming, experts said.

Environment Project to develop multi-use values of forest ecosystem to 2030 approved Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on February 29 signed a decision approving a project on developing multi-use values of the forest ecosystem to 2030, with a vision to 2050.

Environment Endangered species released back to nature in southern Vietnam A northern pig-tailed macaque (scientifically known as macaca leonine) has been released into the Bu Gia Map National Park in the southern province of Binh Phuoc, wildlife teams reported on February 27.