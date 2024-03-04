World Water Day, World Meteorological Day, Earth Hour responses spotlighted this month
A view of BOO Phu Ninh water plant in Nui Thanh district of Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has freshly issued guidelines for organising activities marking the upcoming World Water Day, World Meteorological Day, and Earth Hour.
The document was delivered to central ministries and agencies and sectors, centrally-run provincial and municipal People's Committees, as well as foreign embassies and organisations in Vietnam.
This month sees the celebration of World Water Day on March 22 with the theme "Leveraging water for peace", and World Meteorological Day themed “At the frontline of climate action" on the next day. Also taking place on March 23 is the Earth Hour campaign that highlights "Reducing Carbon footprint towards Net Zero".
The occasions present Vietnam opportunities to showcase its role, responsibility, and efforts committed at last year’s 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Dubai, aligning with the global goal of net zero emissions by 2050.
In its document, the ministry calls for the implementation of practical and effective activities aligned with the themes, as well as dissemination efforts to raise awareness among communities, citizens, and businesses on the significance of these events.
Recommended responses include hanging banners and posters made from environmentally friendly materials, and organising seminars, conferences, symposiums, and art exhibitions. Furthermore, environment-related lessons, extracurricular activities, and emulation movements at schools are encouraged.
Efforts are also directed towards building national databases on natural resources and environment, implementing smart solutions for resources and environmental monitoring, and enhancing the capacity and modernisation of observation and forecasting systems. Recognition and timely rewards should reach organisations and individuals who excel in applying technological innovation initiatives for resources management and use, environment protection, and climate change adaptation./.