Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 1 The following is a list of selected news summaries last evening by Vietnam News Agency. Airlines asked to make plans to repatriate Vietnamese citizens from Ukraine

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s news reported by the Vietnam News Agency on February 28.

Politics Argentina’s southernmost province wants to enhance ties with Vietnamese localities Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh has recently paid a working visit to the southernmost province of Tierra del Fuego, at the invitation of Governor Gustavo Melella.

Politics Vietnam’s naval officers attend int’l maritime seminar in India A delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN) on February 27 attended an international maritime seminar that was part of the multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2022 in India, the Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) daily reported.