Writing contest on protecting Party's ideology, refuting hostile views launched
The second essay writing contest on protecting the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s ideological foundation and refuting wrongful and hostile views was launched during a press conference in Hanoi on March 1.
The contest, the second of its kind, is organised by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, the Central Theoretical Council, the Communist Review, the Nhan dan (People) Newspaper, and the Vietnamese Journalists’ Association.
Addressing the event, Associate Prof. Dr. Le Van Loi, Vice Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, said that the contest aims to affirm the need to protect the Party’s ideological foundation, criticising and refuting wrongful and hostile points of view, and enhancing public awareness and sense of responsibility in the work.
At the same time, it is expected to strengthen the force of writers with sharp pens to criticise wrongful and hostile views, forming a source of high-quality writings serving communications work, further popularising the Party’s viewpoints and policies, especially through the documents of the 13th National Party Congress, and spreading the contents of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s book entitled “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam.”
Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council and deputy head of the Steering Committee 135 on protecting the Party’s ideological foundation and refuting wrongful and hostile views said that entries should focus on supplementing and developing the Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh thoughts; persistently pursuing the goal of national independence and socialism; theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam; as well as theoretical and practical issues on the national reform policy; and the protection of principles on Party building.
Alongside, they should spread the new contents of the 13th National Party Congress’ documents, among others.
The entries can be submitted from now until July 30. The award ceremony is slated for October.
Last year, the contest was successful with 8,129 entries./.