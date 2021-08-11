Culture - Sports Vietnamese grandmaster comes second at 2021 Chessable Masters Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem finished second with prize money of 15,000 USD at the recently concluded 2021 Chessable Masters held in the US after he was defeated by So Wesley from the host country.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to launch trilingual website on Army Games A website on the upcoming 2021 Army Games in three languages of Vietnamese, Russian and English is set to be launched later this month.