Writing contest on slow living amid COVID-19 invites entries
Vietnamese publisher Skybooks is inviting until August 28 entries for its writing contest about life at the time of COVID-19, aiming to explore beautiful stories and send positive messages to readers as many parts of the country are battling the virus resurgence.
The contest named “Nhung ngay song cham trong dai dich COVID-19” (Slow-living days during COVID-19 pandemic) is for all Vietnamese people living in or outside the country and foreigners in Vietnam.
According to Skybooks, COVID-19 is pushing the economy to the brink of recession and causing a public health crisis. Many people have died while survivors have to keep fighting. It has forced businesses to close and left many unemployed or make them work from home. “For all of us, whether living in the epicentres or not, the trajectory of life has changed, more or less.”
The publisher wants people to stay positive and optimistic, as COVID-19 is an opportunity for people to learn valuable lessons: living slowly to see social changes more clearly, living slowly to better appreciate the value of life, and living slowly to know how many good things there are in life.
The contest is expected to be a platform for young people to share their own experience on how they work from home and take care of themselves and their families, and their unforgettable days during lockdown. Contestants can also write about the new hobbies they adopt, things that make them happy and their living space as a peaceful shelter during the pandemic.
Entries must be at least 250 words and submitted together with one relating illustrative photo to https://bit.ly/nhungngaysongcham. Winners will be announced on October 4./.