Society Vietnam has made great strides in promoting gender equality: Colombian ambassador Vietnam has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to promoting gender equality for many times, and it has made great strides in working to achieve that target, according to Colombian Ambassador Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Melo.

Society National Women’s Congress discusses empowerment of women in digital age Women in digital age was among key topics for discussion at the 13th National Women’s Congress on March 10, with participants putting forth solutions for enhancing women's capacity of technology application and equal access to resources, particularly regarding finance.

Society Sun Group, Vietnam Airlines join hands to bring Vietnamese home from Ukraine Sun Group and Vietnam Airlines on March 10 signed a cooperation agreement on supporting the repatriation of Vietnamese people and their family members from war areas in Ukraine back home.

Society Youth group charged up for greener future GOMers, a youth volunteer group, are collecting used batteries to help protect the environment of northern Quang Ninh province.