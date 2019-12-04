Xam singing competition held in Ninh Binh
The northern region and Ninh Binh xam (blind buskers' singing) clubs competition 2019 began in Ninh Binh province on December 3.
Illustrative image (Source: laodong.vn)
The ongoing competition was organised by the provincial department of Culture and Sports and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, held at Ninh Binh Conference Centre.
A total 15 local xam singing clubs from Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Nam Dinh, Vinh Phuc, Thai Binh, Thanh Hoa, and elsewhere participated in the event.
Each club joined in three performances including buskers' singing with old and contemporary lyrics.
Beside the main competition, activities like paying tribute to xam master singer Ha Thi Cau, a seminar on the art of buskers' singing and a performance to promote Ninh Binh tourism were also held at the event.
The organising board will present five A prizes, five B prizes, five C prizes and 30 consolidation prizes.
The festival runs until December 5./.