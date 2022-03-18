Xyris indica is commonly called yellow-eyed grass. Its stalk is 10-20 cm long, and its tiny yellow flowers look like small seals.

Fields of yellow flowers count among the intriguing things to see in the 7,000-hectare national park, and make the area resemble a colourful mat created by Mother Nature.

They can also visit a yellow-eyed grass garden and enjoy landscapes around the park and on waterways. A one-hour tour costs 10-13 USD per person.

Vivid and bright flower beds under a shining sun have attracted large numbers of visitors from Dong Thap and elsewhere.

Every year, visitors look forward to the dry season from March to May, when they can admire the beauty of the Xyris indica, which help attract more visitors to Tram Chim National Park./.

VNA