“Flying over rising water on terraced paddies" festival is becoming a signature product of Yen Bai tourism. (Photo: VNA)

Over 100 pilots and a large number of visitors joined the opening ceremony of the “Flying over rising water on terraced paddies” paragliding festival 2019 on May 25 at Khau Pha Pass, Mu Cang Chai district, Yen Bai province.This is the third year the festival has been held in Yen Bai’s Khau Pha mountain pass of Cao Pha commune in Mu Cang Chai district, at a height of about 1,270m ASL (480m AGL), where it is renowned for being one of the top four famous mountain passes in the northwestern region for their stunning beauty.The sunny weather allowed local people and visitors to enjoy the captivating performances of domestic and international paragliding pilots.Those tourists, who want to have an aerial view of Mu Cang Chai’s striking landscapes, could also register to fly with the pilots.According to Luong Thi Xuyen, Vice Chairwoman of the Mu Cang Chai District People's Committee, this year’s event took place on May 25-26 and there will be about ten pilots who will perform on every Saturday and Sunday on the following weeks.On this occasion, Mu Cang Chai district also organized other activities, such as local product and books display, and community-tourism tours for visitors.“Flying over rising water on terraced paddies" festival is becoming a signature product of Yen Bai tourism.-VNA