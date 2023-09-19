Young parliamentarians - driving force for progress, development
The 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians takes place in Hanoi from September 14-17. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The statement adopted at the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, which took place in Hanoi from September 14-17, demonstrates the strong commitments of young parliamentarians to accelerate the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs).
In the statement on “the role of youth in accelerating the achievement of the SDGs through digital transformation and innovation,” the young parliamentarians pledged that “We stand ready to do our part in the mission to harness the power of technology and innovation for the SDG, in a responsible way that leaves no one behind, especially not future generations, while respecting the United Nations Charter and international law. We stand together to keep the promises of the 2015 Hanoi Declaration, and to answer the urgent call of the 2030 Agenda.”
Notably, in the digital transformation, they committed to updating parliamentary rules and working methods to allow for greater virtual participation of MPs, utilising interactive platforms that facilitate inclusive direct communication between constituents and representatives, and fostering meaningful engagement of specific demographic groups, particularly among the youth in the work of parliamentary committees.
They will also consider developing or strengthening forward-looking parliamentary bodies, such as committees of the future and other suitable mechanisms with respect to each country's specific conditions, to help parliaments anticipate and respond to long-term trends or potential shocks, and ensuring that the youth are involved in such bodies.
For innovation and star-up, the young parliamentarians highlighted strengthening the innovation and start-up eco-system, including by developing legal frameworks for innovation and start-ups, scaling up the budgets to support to youth-led and youth-inclusive enterprises, start-ups and innovation initiatives of the youth, including through funding, grants and technical assistance, and making sure they are aligned with the SDGs, especially on empowering young women.
The statement stressed promoting education curricula that provide necessary skills to prepare the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs, with an emphasis on digital skillsets.
It also mentioned strengthening data protection framework laws and other statutory instruments, especially concerning personal data, cyberthreats, and promoting transparent and open-source algorithms.
In his speech, IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong applauded Vietnam’s substantial strides in multiple fields, including digital technology with a strong commitment to combining technology with youth empowerment.
He emphasised that young parliamentarians have a crucial role to play as they serve as a driving force for progress and development, contribute viewpoints and reform solutions to parliamentary processes, and also share practices and promote their voices on issues of common concern.
It can be said that the hosting of the conference has contributed to affirming Vietnam’s active, proactive and responsible engagement in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and demonstrating the importance the country attaches to youth and relevant issues globally.
The conference has helped Vietnam mobilise the support from the IPU and member parliaments for its national construction, defence and development.
Vietnam’s thorough preparations for the event have been praised by Zeina Hilal, a representative of the IPU Secretariat, who said the Vietnamese legislature has shown not only the active and fully responsible and professional organisation of the conference but also its role in leading youth empowerment efforts.
She added that the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians was vivid illustration of the close-knit relations and strong cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the IPU./.