Culture - Sports Khanh Hoa hosts 39th National Television Festival The 39th edition of the National Television Festival opened on December 11 in the south central province of Khanh Hoa.

Culture - Sports PM praises success of men’s and women’s football teams at SEA Games Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc lavished praise on the men's and women’s football teams after their resounding success in the finals of the SEA Games against Indonesia and Thailand at the Government Office on December 11.

Culture - Sports SEA Game 30: Curtain falls, SEA Games flag goes to Vietnam The 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines ended with a spectacular music and light feast-inspired closing ceremony, and the official flag handover to Vietnam – the host of the 2021 event.