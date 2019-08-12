Le Thi Dieu Linh, born in 2003, went missing from her tour group of Travel Plus Vietnam (Photo: North Yorkshire police)

– British police are investigating the case of a Vietnamese girl who reportedly went missing in the shopping district of York city, the UK, on August 6.A representative in charge of consular affairs at the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK told correspondents from the Vietnam News Agency that the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK is coordinating with local agencies in the case and ready to take protection measures when necessary.Le Thi Dieu Linh, born in 2003, went missing from her tour group of Travel Plus Vietnam – which is headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City.After not seeing Linh, the tour guide went to the Embassy of Vietnam in the UK to report the case and return Linh’s passport.According to the Vietnamese travel company, Linh applied for her visa on her own and only bought the tour. The travel group of Travel Plus Vietnam arrived back in Vietnam on August 9.UK police are searching for Linh and will keep Vietnam’s Immigration Department updated on the case.-VNA