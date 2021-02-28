Society Hanoi police investigate attacks on foreign women Police in Tay Ho district, Hanoi are conducting an investigation after they were informed that several foreign women were attacked by a group of youngsters while they were strolling around the West Lake, Hanoi Police said on February 28.

Society Young people set off for military service Ceremonies to see young people off for military service were held in 30 townships, communes, districts in Hanoi on February 27.

Society Vietnam News Agency delegation visits health facilities on Doctors' Day A delegation of the Vietnam News Agency, led by Party Central Committee member, Secretary of Party Committee and Deputy General Director of Vietnam News Agency Le Quoc Minh, on February 27 visited Hanoi-based central and municipal health facilities to extend wishes on the occasion of Vietnamese Doctors' Day.

Society Hanoi students to return to schools on March 2 Students in Hanoi are set to come back to school on March 2, according to a dispatch issued by the municipal People’s Committee on February 27.