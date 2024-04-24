Society Ten imprisoned for attempting to overthrow people's administration The People’s Court of the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on April 23 announced sentences on a group of individuals engaging in activities aimed at overthrowing the people's administration under provisions 1 and 2, Article 109 of the Criminal Code.

Society Regional workshop highlights cooperation against IUU fishing A regional workshop on cooperative mechanisms to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing convened in the central coastal city of Da Nang on April 23, with the participation of over 70 international and regional experts in fisheries law enforcement.

Society Second banh mi festival slated for May Ho Chi Minh City will host the second banh mi (Vietnamese sandwich) festival on May 17-19, aiming to promote the Vietnamese cuisine which has grown in popularity among foodies from around the globe.