“Zero dong” stores support pandemic-hit people in Hanoi
At a “zero dong” mini mart (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Two “zero dong” mini marts were recently opened in Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan and Hoai Duc districts to help pandemic-hit people surmount difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are part of a campaign jointly organised by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) and the Association of Vietnamese Students of Hanoi, Sao Do entrepreneurs club and Phu Nhuan Jewelry. The campaign is sponsored by the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, and accompanied by the Hanoi Young Business Association and the Hanoi Association for Women Entrepreneurs.
Each family will be given a voucher worth 400,000 VND (17.6 USD) and a representative will go to the mini marts to buy essential goods on fixed dates and time so as to ensure the Ministry of Health’s 5K message.
The stores will serve up to 200 customers per day, supplying rice, noodles, milk, vegetables, and face masks, among others, of clear origin and prices.
As of August 25, eleven stores of its kind had been rolled out across the city, handing over 12,000 aid packages worth nearly 5 billion VND./.