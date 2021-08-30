Society Hanoi offers over 33 million USD worth of financial aid to pandemic-hit people Hanoi has so far offered financial aid worth nearly 750 billion VND (nearly 33.05 million USD) to 2.34 million disadvantaged households and people who are struggling to make ends meet because of COVID-19 impacts.

Society Quang Ninh hands over wanted Chinese man to China Authorised agencies of the northern border province of Quang Ninh on August 29 handed over to the Chinese side a Chinese man on the wanted list who illegally entered and stayed in Vietnam.

Society Binh Duong extends social distancing as COVID-19 cases keep rising The southern province of Binh Duong has decided to continue applying social distancing measures under the Prime Minister’s Directive 16 in “red zones” for 15 days while "freezing" 15 wards in Thuan An and Di An cities and Tan Uyen township as COVID-19 infections have continued surging over the past days.