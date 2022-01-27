Facing formidable challenges from COVID-19, Nguyen Thi Kim Hong in District 6 had no intentions of going shopping for Tet. She then received two tickets to the local “zero VND” mini market, which helped ease the burden.



Some 1,500 disadvantaged households in District 6 are shopping for Tet at the mini market, which offers a wide range of essential items, from food to fruit and confectionary. The market plays an important role in bringing a cosy Tet to the disadvantaged, particularly in the context of a tough year caused by COVID-19.



Thirty-two “zero VND” mini markets have been opened around Ho Chi Minh City and are expected to bring a warm Tet atmosphere to 25,000 disadvantaged households.



The timely organisation of the “zero VND” mini market programme has helped bring a cosy Tet to the needy, while encouraging them to do their best to overcome the difficulties and enter the new year with a better life./.

VNA