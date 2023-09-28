Business 100 enterprises join promoting Hanoi’s typical products, services, technology The Hanoi Promotion Agency (HPA) and Hanoi Young Business Association (HanoiBA) on September 27 co-organised a programme to help enterprises showcase their products, services and needs for cooperation, drawing the participation of 100 enterprises.

Vietnam, Colombia ink MoU on trade, investment, industrial cooperation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai and Colombian Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism Soraya Caro Vargas signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on trade, investment, and industrial cooperation, and co-chaired the first meeting of the Joint Economic Committee of the two countries on September 27 in Bogota.

RoK giant Lotte launches first mega commercial complex in Vietnam Lotte Group of the Republic of Korea (RoK) is on the way to expanding its presence in Asia by launching Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi – a mega commercial complex with the concept of "A One-Day Trip in the City", aiming to offer Vietnamese people a number one shopping experience in the region.

Forum seeks solutions to boost growth of northern midland-mountainous region With a special strategic location and great economic development potential, the northern midland and mountainous region needs to roll out suitable measures to lure more investment, thus optimising its advantages to rise stronger, heard a forum held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).