Bac Kan province starts 20th anniversary celebrations

An art performance was organised on December 15 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of B​ac K​an Province’s establishment. (Photo: baobackan.org.vn)

- Various events highlighting the culture and history of the northern province of Bac Kan will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the province’s establishment.

“The celebration will promote patriotism and deeper understanding of local history and culture. The events aim to encourage local people to boost production and construction for future development,” said Pham Duy Hung, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.

A photo exhibition featuring the establishment and development of the province will kick off on December 26 and run until December 30.

A football tournament for young people, a volleyball tournament for middle-aged and old people as well as some cultural activities have been organised to celebrate the anniversary.

The celebration will also include an art performance featuring local culture on December 29.

On the same day, an exhibition entitled “Vietnam’s Spratly and Paracel - Historical Evidence” will be held.

On display are numerous documents, maps, artefacts and publications by researchers and scholars from Vietnam and abroad that demonstrate that the island chains have historically belonged to Vietnam.

Especially, there are documents in Vietnamese, Chinese and French languages dating from the 17th to the 20th century, along with 95 maps published by Vietnam, several Western countries and China since the 16th century. Notably, these maps show that the southernmost border of China is Hainan Island.

The exhibition also includes many photos and documents reflecting the process in which Vietnam exercised and defended its sovereignty over the Spratly and Paracel archipelagos since 1930, until China used force to occupy the Paracel on January 19, 1974.

The Information and Communications Ministry has conducted 35 exhibitions with the same theme nationwide since 2013. This time, the ministry will organise the exhibition with Virtual Reality 3D (VR3D) technology. Each visitor will have a virtual guide with headphones.

The exhibition will run until January 2.-VNA