Ca Mau on alert for dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease

A doctor at HCM City’s Paediatrics Hospital 1 examines a child suffering from hand, foot and mouth disease (Photo: VNA)

– The Preventive Medicine Department in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has established and trained working groups to deal with dengue fever and hand-foot-mouth disease across localities since the beginning of 2017.Aiming to prevent outbreaks of the two diseases over abrupt weather changes, a set of measures have been put forth.They included disinfecting former disease-hit areas, raising public awareness on keeping their home free from mosquitos, as well as training teachers and parents in detecting symptoms of and protecting children from hand, foot and mouth disease.In 2016, Ca Mau detected nearly 1,400 people having dengue fever, an annual increase of almost 100 percent.From the beginning of 2017 to date, the number of dengue fever patients has amounted to 120, most of them reside in Ca Mau city and the districts of Cai Nuoc, Dam Doi and Tran Van Thoi.-VNA