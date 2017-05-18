CNRP President Kem Sokha. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– The opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) on May 17 announced its three new vice presidents.The CNRP’s Executive Committee re-elected Pol Hom, Mu Sochua and Eng Chhay Eang as the party’s vice presidents, said Yim Sovann, party spokesperson and Chairman of the Executive Committee at a press conference after a meeting of the committee the same day.He noted that the choices were made in line with newly amended party bylaws which were recognised by the Ministry of Interior (MoI).However, the MoI is yet to recognise the three new vice presidents until it has received an official letter from the Party and examined related issues, said Khieu Sophek, spokesperson of the MoI.Previously, the CNRP held two extraordinary congresses on March 2 and April 25 to amend party bylaws and elect a new president and vice presidents, after former president Kem Sokha resigned, but the results were rejected by the MoI.-VNA