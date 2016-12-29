Cambodia hosts ASEAN-China joint cultural festival

At the festival (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The second ASEAN – China cultural festival was held on December 28 at the Word Heritage Angkor Wat temples in the Cambodian ancient city of Siem Reap.

Under the theme “Connectivity in Diversity”, the event marked the 25th anniversary of ASEAN – China dialogue relations.

The festival was a venue for ASEAN countries and China to share experiences in cultural preservation and promotion, Cambodian Minister of Tourism Thong Khon said, adding that it also helped enhance ASEAN-China exchanges and cooperation ties.

Artists from ASEAN countries and China performed their traditional songs and dances, attracting interest of Cambodian and foreign visitors.

This is the second time Cambodia has hosted the festival. The previous occasion was to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN – China dialogue ties.-VNA