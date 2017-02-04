Cambodia, Myanmar bolster tourism, education cooperation

Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw (L) and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (Source: epa.eu)

– Stimulating bilateral tourism and education affiliations was the focal point of discussion between visiting Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at their talks on February 4.Congratulating the host nation on its socio-economic progress, Htin Kyaw noted that Cambodia and Myanmar have recorded increasing two-way trade revenue recently, while potential for joint projects remains extensive, particularly in tourism.Agreeing with his guest, Hun Sen said there should be a mechanism to develop tourism routes between the two countries to deepen mutual understanding between their peoples.He requested the Cambodian and Myanmar education ministries to increase student exchanges and grant scholarships to help disadvantaged students study abroad in their respective countries.As part of his first visit to Cambodia since taking office, the Myanmar President earlier met with King of Cambodia Preah Bat Samdach Preah Baromneath Norodom Sihamon.The visit runs between February 3 and 6.-VNA