Illustrative image (Photo: Angkor Transport Services)

– Cambodia welcomed 1.5 million foreign tourists in the first quarter of 2017, up 12 percent year-on-year.Statistics of the Cambodian Tourism Ministry revealed on May 17 showed that with 273,000 people China overtook Vietnam to become the 1st largest source of tourists to Cambodia.In the period, the number of Vietnamese visitors to the neighbouring country declined by 6 percent to 203,400.The year-on-year tourism growth was attributed to direct flights from different countries around the world to Cambodia and to the creation of various events and new products to attract tourists.The Cambodian government set a target of 7 million foreign visitors by 2020, of whom 2 million are Chinese.In 2016, Cambodia welcomed over 5 million foreign tourists, up 5 percent compared with the previous year.-VNA