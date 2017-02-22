First train installed for Hanoi’s urban railway

The Cat Linh - Ha Dong urban railway’s first train ​is lifted to the track (Photo: VNA)

- The first train of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway has been installed safely on the track, the Railway Projects Management Unit (under the Ministry of Transport) announced on February 21.The site that received the first train was from JR02 to JR06 pillar, La Khe station, on Quang Trung Street, Ha Dong district.The whole maneuver, using a 250-tonne crane to set the train on the elevated rail track, was done from 10:30pm on February 20 to 5am on February 21.According to Vu Hong Phuong, deputy director of the Railway Projects Management Unit, this is the first train of the batch of 13 that will arrive in Hanoi.The train features four locomotives and carriages and was transported from China to Hai Phong city on February 12.During the time when the carriers are being prepared to get installed and during installation, traffic near La Khe station and the Quang Trung-Le Trong Tan intersection will be temporarily halted.Minister of Transport Truong Quang Nghia on February 20 morning personally inspected transport of the first batch of locomotives and carriages for the urban railway, which were for the time being placed on the extended Le Trong Tan street in Ha Dong district. He also praised the efforts of the project personnel involved in ensuring the train got to Hanoi safely.The trains were manufactured by the Beijing Subway Rolling Stock Equipment Co. Ltd. Each train is 79m in length, 3.8m in height and 3.8m in maximum width. The designed maximum speed of the train is expected to reach 80km/h and the operating speed is some 35km/h.The rest of the fleet will be transported from China to Hai Phong Port then to Hanoi in three rounds in the coming months, and test runs are scheduled to be conducted in October.-VNA