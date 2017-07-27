Severe drought as a result of climate change in the Mekong Delta province of Long An. Smart agricultural models adaptive to climate change are being introduced at a conference held in Bac Lieu province. (Photo: VNA)

- Smart agricultural models adaptive to climate change are being introduced at a conference held in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on July 26-28.The event is attended by representatives from sub-projects of the Global Environment Fund (GEF) in 15 provinces and cities, as well as from agencies, departments and localities in the Mekong Delta region.Participants have shared orientations in implementing public initiatives on biodiversity protection and smart agriculture as well as experience in mobilising resources for developing relevant projects in localities.Challenges to sub-projects and measures to duplicate initiatives to develop agriculture sustainably are also on the table.According to the GEF, in the context of complex development of climate change in the Mekong Delta region, the forum creates opportunities for scientists, managers and programme developers to discuss and find out solutions to bottlenecks in applying advanced techniques in protecting the environment as well as promoting production linkages and farm produce consumption.-VNA