Indonesia to host Indian Ocean Rim Association Summit

Jakarta (VNA) – The first Summit of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) is scheduled to take place in Indonesia on March 7 to promote navigation cooperation for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.



Director General for Asia-Pacific and African Affairs under Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Desra Percaya said the summit will stress on the implementation of international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to avoid potential conflicts in the region.



The meeting is set to issue a ministerial action plan for the next four years and a declaration on preventing and countering terrorism and violent extremism.



Established in 1997, IORA prioritises economic, cultural and maritime ties among its member states.



IORA is a region stretching from the southern part of Asia to the Antarctic with a population of 2.7 billion.



It has 21 members, including South Africa, India, Indonesia and Thailand, and seven dialogue partner countries, namely China, France, Japan, the US, Egypt, Germany and the UK.-VNA