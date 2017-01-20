Int'l seminar hails significance of Russia’s October Revolution

Early morning on November 7, 1917, revolutionaries attacked the Winter Palace in Petrograd (now Saint Petersburg), opening the Russia's October Revolution. (VNA file photo)

– The influences of Russia’s October Revolution on peace movements and anti-war campaigns were the main them of an international seminar held by the All India Peace & Solidarity Organisation in India’s Trivandrum city on January 19.As part of activities marking the revolution’s 100th anniversary, the event gathered 200 representatives from countries, such as Vietnam, Cuba, Palestine and the Czech Republic, as well as from international organisations, including the World Peace Council and the Afro-Asian People's Solidarity Organisation, and political parties in India.Participants agreed that the revolution of 1917 played a key role in mankind’s history, as it marked the establishment of the first administration led by the people.They said the ideology and the success of the revolution are precious heritage of mankind, which should be treasured and upheld.Addressing the seminar, Ha Minh Hue, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam-India Friendship Association, stressed the significant meaning of the revolution and Leninism to Vietnam. Guided by Marxism-Leninism and with the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, the Vietnamese people successfully staged the August Revolution, becoming an example of national liberation for colonial countries, Hue said.-VNA