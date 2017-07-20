Lotus-inspired design chosen for Long Thanh int’l airport (Source: VNA)

– The Transport Ministry has chosen a lotus-inspired design for a terminal at Long Thanh international airport in the southern province of Dong Nai.Lai Xuan Thanh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) said the decision was made after receiving public feedback in Hanoi, Da Nang, Dong Nai and Ho Chi Minh City and from associations such as the Vietnam Association of Architects, the Vietnam Urban Planning and Development Association, the Federation of Civil Engineering Associations and the Vietnam Association of Aviation Science and Technology.Earlier, 26 experts from ministries, agencies and professional associations led by Director General of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam Dinh Viet Thang formed an advisory team to choose the design.On April 7, they voted on the best design out of three proposals, including one in the shape of a lotus flower (LT-03) submitted by Heerim Architects & Planners Co.Ltd from the Republic of Korea, another by a Japan – France joint venture which uses bamboo furniture (LT-04) and one which features coconut tree leaf details by a Singapore-Vietnam-Japan joint-venture (LT-07).LT-03 won 59.09 percent of votes while the others earned 27.27 percent and 13.64 percent, respectively.Long Thanh international airport is set to have a total investment of 336.63 trillion VND (14.8 billion USD), with construction divided into three phases.In the first phase, a runway and one passenger terminal along with other supporting works will be built to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year. This phase is hoped to be finished by 2025.In the second phase, one more runway and another passenger terminal will be constructed to serve 50 million passengers and 1.5 million tonnes of cargo a year.After the third phase expansion, the airport will be able serve 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo each year.-VNA