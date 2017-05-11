Illustrative photo (Source: totalworldenergy.net)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia and Australia have committed to working together to tackle transnational criminals, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said during his visit to Australia on May 8-10.

The two countries also talked about handling illegal migrants though border patrol trainings, intelligence exchanges and closer cooperation, he added.

During his visit, Zahid met with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Peter Dutton, Justice Minister Michael Keenan and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

During the meetings, the Malaysian official stressed that his country is facing problems from illegal immigration, with 56,000 unlawful migrants from Myanmar currently staying in Malaysia.

His trip to Australia aimed to tighten the bilateral relations between Malaysia and Australia in issues of illegal migrants and tackling transnational criminals.-VNA