Myanmar arrests border outpost attack suspects

Hanoi (VNA) - Four suspects involved in violent attack on one of the three border outposts in Maungtaw in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state last October were arrested when the security forces launched an area clearance operation, reported the Myanmar News Agency on January 8.

The suspects were handed over to the local police station for interrogation, the report said.

In December 2016, the government of Myanmar formed a 13-member investigation commission, led by Vice President U Myint Swe, to investigate those armed attacks, which killed nine police officers and five soldiers.

Authorities of Myanmar said that the attackers were members of the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation, an ethnic armed group active since the 1980-1990. Investigations showed that those attacks were funded by foreign terrorist groups and involved extreme Muslim militants.-VNA