Myanmar, Cambodia step up education, tourism cooperation

Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw (Photo: VNA)

– Myanmar and Cambodia have pledged to put forth cooperation across education and tourism sectors, according to Myanmar News Agency.The announcement came during talks between Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw and visiting Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hor Namhong in Nay Pyi Taw on February 28.The two leaders discussed promotion of bilateral relations, investment cooperation and mutual understanding between the two nations.In a meeting with State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, Hor Namhong discussed cooperation in transportation as well as cultural and political improvement.The two countries focused on promotion of cooperation in setting up cultural zones in Bagan and Mandalay in Myanmar as well as Angkor Wat cultural zone in Cambodia during a meeting between Cambodian Deputy PM Hor Namhong and Myanmar Vice President U Myint Swe.Two countries also inked an agreement on education cooperation for 2017-2021 during the Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister’s visit to Myanmar.-VNA