Hanoi (VNA) – The Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security on July 30 decided to prosecute the case and six people involved in the case of “Nguyen Van Dai and his accomplices trying to overthrow the people’s administration” in Hanoi and some other localities.



The agency commenced legal proceedings against Nguyen Van Dai, born in 1969 and residing in Bach Khoa ward, Hai Ba Trung district of Hanoi, and Le Thu Ha, born in 1982 and residing in Bui Thi Xuan ward, Hai Ba Trung district of Hanoi.



Four other suspects who have been arrested for investigation are Pham Van Troi, born in 1972 and residing in Chuong Duong commune, Thuong Tin district of Hanoi; Nguyen Trung Ton, born in 1972 in Quang Yen commune, Quang Xuong district of Thanh Hoa province; Truong Minh Duc, born in 1960 in ward 15, district 8 of Ho Chi Minh City; and Nguyen Bac Truyen, born in 1968 in ward 6, Tan Binh district of Ho Chi Minh City.



Dai and his accomplices were prosecuted and arrested on charges of “trying to overthrow the people’s administration” under Article 79 of the Penal Code.-VNA