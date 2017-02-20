Tien Giang reinforces Go Cong sea dike to protect farm land

The damaged section of Go Cong dike (Source: VNA)

– The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is reinforcing the Go Cong sea dike to protect thousands of hectares of coastal agricultural land, according to a local official.The 530 metre-long section in Tan Dien commune, Go Cong Dong district is seriously vulnerable to strong winds and wave, said Nguyen Thien Phap, head of the water resource management and flood and storm prevention division under the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.The construction of wave-proof structure and concrete-surface dike has been accelerated to be completed and put into use by stormy season in 2017, Phap said, noting it cost nearly 20 billion VND.The Go Cong sea dike is over 21,000 metres long, protecting over 28,000 hectares of cultivation land in the coastal districts of Go Cong Dong, Go Cong Tay, Go Cong town, and Cho Gao.Over the past years, landslides triggered by climate change and strong winds have damaged the protection forest outside the dike, putting the dike at the risk of collapse, particularly the 12-km section in Tan Dien and Tan Thanh communes in Go Cong Dong district.The locality has also piloted making sand dike outside the sea to plant protection forests, thus reinforcing the local sea dike.-VNA